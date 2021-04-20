Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $80.27 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $80.27 million and $2.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.88 or 0.03947325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.95 or 0.01696530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00467990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00686033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.69 or 0.00535977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00244763 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,317,432,917 coins and its circulating supply is 7,655,932,917 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

