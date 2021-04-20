Niobium Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $416,885.51 and $7.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.