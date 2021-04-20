Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 3.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 17,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
