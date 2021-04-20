Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 3.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 17,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

