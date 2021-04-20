Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nkarta worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,708,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,014,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

