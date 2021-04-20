nmcn (LON:NMCN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

NMCN opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a market cap of £24.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.63.

nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

