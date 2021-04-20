nmcn (LON:NMCN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
NMCN opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a market cap of £24.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.63.
nmcn Company Profile
