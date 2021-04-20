nmcn’s (NMCN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:NMCN opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. nmcn has a 12-month low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

