nmcn’s (NMCN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

nmcn (LON:NMCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:NMCN opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. nmcn has a 12-month low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.
nmcn Company Profile
