Noah Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $22,574.00 (NOAHP)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAHP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Noah Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noah Coin has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noah Coin has a market cap of $10,373.03 and $22,574.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Noah Coin

Noah Coin’s total supply is 216,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,656,984 coins. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noah Coin Coin Trading

