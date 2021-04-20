Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Down 2.7%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 167,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

