Node Runners One Day Volume Reaches $19,674.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $132.59 or 0.00239543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $3.10 million and $19,674.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00066015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00087393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00628147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

