Noir Trading Down 44.7% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $436,114.82 and approximately $768.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00308881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.41 or 0.03409391 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,285 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

