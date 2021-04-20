Norges Bank Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 356,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,695,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

