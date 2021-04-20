Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,721,138 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721,138 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,567,000. Norges Bank owned 1.42% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

