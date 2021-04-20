Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 271,143 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 271,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,368,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CONMED by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

