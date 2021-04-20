Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 91,176 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,560,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Credit Acceptance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.37 and its 200-day moving average is $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $241.54 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

