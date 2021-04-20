Norges Bank Buys New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,439,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of 2U at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $9,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

