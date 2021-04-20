Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,119,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 113.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 473,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

