Norges Bank Invests $30.34 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,174,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,000. Norges Bank owned 1.75% of NIC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research downgraded NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

