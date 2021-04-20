Norges Bank Invests $30.42 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,267,456 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

