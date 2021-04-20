Norges Bank Invests $30.42 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,267,456 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AG opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
