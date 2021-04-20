Norges Bank Invests $30.54 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 458,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,541,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

