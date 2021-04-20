Norges Bank Invests $30.64 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,642,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.