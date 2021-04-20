Norges Bank Invests $31.23 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of NorthWestern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

