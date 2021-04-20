Norges Bank Invests $32.03 Million in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 740,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,027,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

