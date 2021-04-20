Norges Bank Invests $32.08 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,463,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,083,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of The Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

