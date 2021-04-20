Norges Bank Invests $32.20 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,201,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.26% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NYSE WWW opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

