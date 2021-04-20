Norges Bank Invests $33.15 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,154,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

