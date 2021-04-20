Norges Bank Makes New $31.76 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,157,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,760,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 675.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,185 shares of company stock worth $1,780,231 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

