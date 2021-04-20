Norges Bank Makes New $31.90 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,182,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

