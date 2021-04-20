Norges Bank Makes New $32.11 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673,852 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.04% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

