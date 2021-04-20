Norges Bank Makes New $32.30 Million Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630,384 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,301,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

