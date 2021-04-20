Norges Bank Makes New $33.03 Million Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,028,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Uniti Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,653,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

