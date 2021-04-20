Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,117,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,580,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.