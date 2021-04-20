Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 541,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

