Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,820,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,563,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after buying an additional 899,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 201,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

