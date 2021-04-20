Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 573,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,595,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $9,116,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $4,542,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

