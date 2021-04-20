Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,294,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.48% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

