Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 732,497 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,102,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.66% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

