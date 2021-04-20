Norges Bank Makes New Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,828,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $34,164.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $386,339 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

