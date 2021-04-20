Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,407,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,625,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.