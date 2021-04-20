Norges Bank Purchases New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,032,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.05) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

