Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,241,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,181,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.72% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,988 shares of company stock worth $7,395,284. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

