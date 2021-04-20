Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,882,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

