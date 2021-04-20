Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,900,743 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,723,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.45% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

McAfee stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

