Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 767,709 SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 767,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,536,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of SINA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,287 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $89,743,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $22,160,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,230,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SINA by 2,627,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 262,706 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SINA opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

