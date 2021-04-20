Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 863,610 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 863,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,871,000. Norges Bank owned 1.27% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

