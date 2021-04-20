Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 921,624 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 921,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,427,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.