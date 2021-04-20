Norges Bank Takes $30.57 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,000. Norges Bank owned 1.87% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

