Norges Bank Takes $30.95 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

