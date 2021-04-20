Norges Bank Takes $32.09 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 341,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,086,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $10,610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $3,995,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

