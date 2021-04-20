Norges Bank Takes $32.24 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 347,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,240,000. Norges Bank owned 1.52% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

