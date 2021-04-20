Norges Bank Takes $33.38 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 767,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,384,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.42% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 204.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.